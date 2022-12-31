Function X (FX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $351,062.43

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. Function X has a total market cap of $62.64 million and approximately $351,062.43 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000926 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Function X
