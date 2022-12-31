G999 Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $2,955.42 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007609 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003492 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000120 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

