Gala Price Hits $0.0165 on Top Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $115.27 million and $29.56 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

