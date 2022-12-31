Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.70. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
