Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.70. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.