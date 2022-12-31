Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Up 25.3% in December

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Galecto stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. 115,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,932. Galecto has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts predict that Galecto will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galecto by 53.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galecto by 31.6% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Galecto by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

