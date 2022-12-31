GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Up 134.6% in December

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 134.6% from the November 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,519. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.14.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
