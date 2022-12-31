GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Up 134.6% in December

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 134.6% from the November 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,519. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 549,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 977,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 90,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.