GensoKishi Metaverse Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $222.36 million and approximately $725,956.94 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

