Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Up 78.1% in December

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,136,900 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the November 30th total of 1,199,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 227.3 days.
OTCMKTS:GBNXF remained flat at $17.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.71.
Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
