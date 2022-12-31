Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the November 30th total of 387,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Price Performance

Shares of GTII stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 932,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. Global Tech Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

