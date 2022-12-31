Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Down 68.3% in December

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the November 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GXTG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 52,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $45.16.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.302 per share. This is a boost from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF
