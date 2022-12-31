Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Down 68.3% in December

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the November 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GXTG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 52,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $45.16.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.302 per share. This is a boost from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 28,183.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 68,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 68,205 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.