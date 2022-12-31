Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 9.2% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.26% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $26,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,340,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,496,000 after buying an additional 78,895 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,955,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 76,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

GSLC stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.