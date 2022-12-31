Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 953,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 305,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 229,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GER opened at $12.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

