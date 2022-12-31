Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,205,600 shares, a growth of 136.1% from the November 30th total of 510,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,205.6 days.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GMGSF remained flat at $11.58 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. Goodman Group has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

