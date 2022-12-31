Governance OHM Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $419,234.92 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for approximately $2,493.35 or 0.15044483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
