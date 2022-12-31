Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,919 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Veracyte worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Veracyte stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,593.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,715 shares of company stock worth $2,546,659. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

