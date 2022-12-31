Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 367 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,496 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of IDACORP worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 133.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth $37,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.94. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

