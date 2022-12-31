Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SiTime worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in SiTime by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Activity at SiTime

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $102,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,104.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $102,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,104.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,383 shares of company stock worth $1,969,421. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiTime Trading Down 0.7 %

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of SITM opened at $101.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.21. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $303.86.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.