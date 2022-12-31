Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.5 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

