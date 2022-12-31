Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 53.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 12.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 590,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $157,753,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $244.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.82. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

