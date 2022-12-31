Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,491 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.28% of JFrog worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 98.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth $57,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth $75,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $31.70.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.08 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,522,134 shares in the company, valued at $128,941,828.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,522,134 shares in the company, valued at $128,941,828.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,248,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,304,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,276 shares of company stock worth $6,585,184. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

