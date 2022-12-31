Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 458 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Banner by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,572,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,795,000 after buying an additional 45,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BANR opened at $63.20 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

