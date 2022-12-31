Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,713 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its position in Omnicell by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Omnicell by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 75.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,292 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,730.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $211,996.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,730.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Shares of OMCL opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.72 million. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

