Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,679 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Cynosure Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,490,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE opened at $117.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.50. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $246.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $1,015,111.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

