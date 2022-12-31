Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $58.61 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $86.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

