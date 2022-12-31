Great Diamond Partners LLC Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of INTC opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

