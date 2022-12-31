Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.40

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.40 and traded as low as $23.23. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 226,255 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

About Green Brick Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 213.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

