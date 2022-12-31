Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.40

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.40 and traded as low as $23.23. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 226,255 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.
Green Brick Partners Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42.
Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.