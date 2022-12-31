Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 7.9% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 684,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GVCI opened at $10.37 on Friday. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

