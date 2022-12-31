Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 423,469 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,131,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,469 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 4.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.34% of Aflac worth $119,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

