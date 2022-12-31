Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys Shares of 1,262,397 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,262,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,450,000. Emerson Electric makes up 3.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

