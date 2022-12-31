Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $265.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.