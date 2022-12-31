Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Danaher
In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Danaher Stock Performance
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.