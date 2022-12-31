Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $36 Million Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,612 shares during the quarter. Ormat Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.75% of Ormat Technologies worth $36,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $155,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $243,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ormat Technologies news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,238,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,185,131.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $155,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,331,557 shares of company stock worth $380,304,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORA opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $101.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $87.93. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $175.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

