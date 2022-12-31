Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $451,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,652,000 after purchasing an additional 553,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after purchasing an additional 120,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 101,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $121.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $145.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

