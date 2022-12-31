Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 483,211 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,296,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,211 shares during the period. V.F. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.59% of V.F. worth $68,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 188.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.