Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after purchasing an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after purchasing an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,198,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 36.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,652,000 after purchasing an additional 713,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $167.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.66.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

