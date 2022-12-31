Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 14,723 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KLA by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in KLA by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.28.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $377.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

