Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 3,013 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,646 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $117.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $167.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

