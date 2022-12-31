Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 3,294 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $97.38 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

