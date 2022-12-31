Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 562 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Raymond James by 474.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 4.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 41.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $106.85 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.