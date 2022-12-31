Guinness Asset Management LTD Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $432.09 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $494.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $425.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

