Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 97 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $165.22 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.86.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

