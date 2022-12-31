Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys New Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,813,000 after purchasing an additional 134,283 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,074,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,517,000 after purchasing an additional 74,569 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 29.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,439,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 561,815 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,799,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOVA. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

