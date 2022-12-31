Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 115,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.