Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 168 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS opened at $91.13 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $163.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KGI Securities raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

