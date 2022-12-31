Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 5,213 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 74.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after buying an additional 397,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 45.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,907,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 44.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 879,070 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,613,000 after buying an additional 269,034 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $149.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.90 and its 200-day moving average is $122.11. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $173.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

