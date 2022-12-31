Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after buying an additional 848,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.4 %

ENB stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

