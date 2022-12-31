H2O DAO Price Tops $0.12 (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, H2O DAO has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. H2O DAO has a market cap of $27.29 million and $143,489.87 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00462430 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.84 or 0.02934082 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.91 or 0.29590769 BTC.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

