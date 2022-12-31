Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Short Interest Down 69.3% in December

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the November 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haitong Bank downgraded shares of Haitong Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Haitong Securities Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HTNGF remained flat at $0.65 on Friday. Haitong Securities has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

About Haitong Securities

Haitong Securities Co, Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others segments. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services, as well as financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc.

