Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,154 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

