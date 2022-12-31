Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $266.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $402.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

