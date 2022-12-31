Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 103.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,350 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up 0.6% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 1.11% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $23,958,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after buying an additional 484,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 356,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,192,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after acquiring an additional 353,950 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INTF stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $29.55.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.